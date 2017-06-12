ICC Champions Trophy 2017: List of top wicket-takers in the tournament

Latest News
ICC Champions Trophy highest wicket-takers: Bowlers have often been taken to the cleaners in this year's tournament but one good over can be the difference between winning and getting knocked out for a team in a tournament as competitive as the Champions Trophy.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 12, 2017 5:50 pm
Bowlers have often changed games in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. While they have been hit for a number of runs in the tournament so far, they have also influenced games to the point that a good bowling performance becomes the difference between victory and defeat for a team. In a tournament as short and competitive as the Champions Trophy, one good over can often decide the fate of the team and can be the difference between winning and being knocked out.

Most wickets in ICC Champions Trophy:

Players Matches Overs Wickets Best
Josh Hazlewood 3 28 9 6/52
Liam Plunkett 3 27.3 8 4/55
Adil Rashid 2 20 6 4/41
Adam Milne 3 21.2 6 3/79
Imran Tahir 3 18.3 5 4/27

