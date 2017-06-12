ICC Champions Trophy 2017: List of top run-scorers in the tournament

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 12, 2017 4:58 pm
The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has not been short on runs. Five of the first 10 matches played in the group saw teams crossing the 300-run mark. What is more, we have also seen targets north of the 300-run mark being chased down by teams. Shikhar Dhawan has made the tournament his own. He came into the Indian team on the back of some patchy form in international cricket but is now repeating what he did in 2013 when India won the trophy. Joe Root has been at the forefront England’s extraordinary batting feats and Kane Williamson was pretty much the man pushing New Zealand in their doomed campaign.
Most Runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2017:
|Players
|Matches
|Runs
|HS
|Shikhar Dhawan
|3
|271
|125
|Kane Williamson
|3
|244
|100
|Tamim Iqbal
|3
|223
|128
|Joe Root
|3
|212
|133*
|Rohit Sharma
|3
|181
|91
