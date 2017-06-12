ICC Champions Trophy 2017: List of top run-scorers in the tournament

Latest News
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 highest run-scorers: The current edition of ICC Champions Trophy has not been short of runs. We have seen targets north of the 300-run mark being chased down and eight batsmen have scored centuries in the group stage.

champions trophy most runs, icc champions trophy 2017 most runs, icc champions trophy 2017 highest run-scorers, shikhar dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan has been in blistering form so far in the ICC Champions Trophy and is the highest run-scorer. (Source: Reuters)

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has not been short on runs. Five of the first 10 matches played in the group saw teams crossing the 300-run mark. What is more, we have also seen targets north of the 300-run mark being chased down by teams. Shikhar Dhawan has made the tournament his own. He came into the Indian team on the back of some patchy form in international cricket but is now repeating what he did in 2013 when India won the trophy. Joe Root has been at the forefront England’s extraordinary batting feats and Kane Williamson was pretty much the man pushing New Zealand in their doomed campaign.

Most Runs in ICC Champions Trophy 2017:

Players Matches Runs HS
Shikhar Dhawan 3 271 125
Kane Williamson 3 244 100
Tamim Iqbal 3 223 128
Joe Root 3 212 133*
Rohit Sharma 3 181 91

