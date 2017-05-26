ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mike Hussey predicts tournament final between Australia and England

Mike Hussey suggests that it would Australia and England who would make a cut in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Express Archive) Mike Hussey suggests that it would Australia and England who would make a cut in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Express Archive)

Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey has predicted Australia and England as the two finalist teams for this ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

“Australia, and as much as I hate to say it, England,” Hussey told cricket.com.au when asked to predict the Champions Trophy finalists.

Talking about the strengths of the teams, Hussey said that England have a pretty good all-round team while Australia too have a good balance in their line up. Hailing Chris Lynn’s batting capability, the former Australian player told that he can be an X-factor for Australia.

“It’s so hard in these tournaments because they’re all so good. “England are a big chance to win it all. They’ve got a good all-round team. “They’ll be well-led and well-coached. They know their home conditions so well and will have that home-ground support. “As for Australia, they’ve got a nicely balanced squad. “There are some exciting X-factor players there and some serious pace bowlers. “You’ve got the guns being David Warner and Steve Smith but somebody like a Chris Lynn could be an X-factor if he gets going,” he said.

Talking about England, he said Eoin Morgan and Trevor Bayliss will keep the players’ minds calm and relaxed.

“Pressure is something they’ll have to deal with but I think they’ll be well led,” Hussey said. “Eoin Morgan and Trevor Bayliss will keep their minds where they need to be. “They’ll keep them relaxed, really calm and that’s where they’ll come in and play a really important part. “If you’ve got a coaching staff that’s uptight or too energetic, sometimes all that extra external pressure and stress can get to the players.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd