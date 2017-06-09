ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match against India It was like a World Cup final, says Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews’ side came into the match as underdogs. (Source: Reuters) Angelo Mathews’ side came into the match as underdogs. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews said that their recent ICC Champions Trophy group match against India was like a “World Cup final” and thanked the Sri Lankan fans for turning out in numbers and supporting the team. “It was so noisy and a great atmosphere. We all know that all the Indians travel, and they’re right behind their team. I must thank all the Sri Lankan supporters that came out here. Even though it was little numbers, it was fantastic support for us. We really thank all of them,” he said.

Sri Lanka turned the tables on the defending champions by chasing down a target of 322 with nearly seven wickets and eight balls to spare. Angelo Mathews’ side came into the match as underdogs and their win comes a day after Pakistan upset South Africa. This now means that all four teams in Group B with two points each. “It doesn’t matter if the opposition respects us. We are out to do a job, and we don’t really think about what the opposition think,” he said. “I mean, no one really expected us to win today as well, but we knew underneath that we had the talent and we had another opportunity to beat a fantastic team, which we did.

“We don’t want to think too far ahead. We just want to take one game at a time. Now it’s done, and we look forward to the next game. It will be the same plans, go out there, no expectations. Go out there, play with a lot of freedom. You know, if we play good cricket, I’m certain that we can beat any team.” Sri Lanka now play Pakistan on June 12 while India play South Africa a day before that. With all teams level on points in the group, the two matches are virtual quarter-finals.

