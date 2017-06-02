ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Martin Guptill gives New Zealand strong start against Australia; watch video

Martin Guptill was undone by Josh Hazlewood for 26. (Source: Reuters) Martin Guptill was undone by Josh Hazlewood for 26. (Source: Reuters)

The second match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between Australia and New Zealand was put to halt due to rain after 9.3 overs. Kane Williamson earlier won the toss and opted to bat first at Edgbaston and the captain’s decision looked to be a good one when Martin Guptill along with Luke Ronchi began the proceeding for the Kiwis. The two batsmen scored runs at a strike rate of over 100 during the course before Guptill was undone by Josh Hazelwood.

Guptill tried to play a length delivery towards the on-side but closed the face of the bat early only to give a sitter to Glenn Maxwell after the ball hit the outside edge of the willow.

The openers provided New Zealand a partnership of 40 runs for the first wicket. Captain Kane Williamson came in at number three. New Zealand were 67/1 in 9.3 overs when the play was stopped due to rain with Ronchi (24*) and Williamson (16*) at the crease.

For Australia, none of the bowlers really looked in great touch as they leaked runs at a heavy pace in the initial stages of the innings. Mitchell Starc so far had figures of 18/0 in 3 overs while Hazlewood picked up a wicket in 4 overs after giving away 29 runs. Pat Cummins was the most expensive bowler in these first 10 overs. He gave away 19 runs in just 2 overs while John Hastings was the fourth bower to be used in first 10. Though, he only got to bowl 3 balls.

Earlier, in the tournament, New Zealand’s warm-up tie against India saw a reduction in the target when D/L method came into play in a rain-curtailed match. On the other side, Australia’s warm-up against Pakistan was called off due to rain.

