ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Key Stats: 2015 World Cup finalists Australia, New Zealand didn’t register single win

Australia and New Zealand went win-less in this edition of Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters) Australia and New Zealand went win-less in this edition of Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters)

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will conclude after the final clash between India and Pakistan at the Oval on Sunday. Pakistan made their place in the finals after beating England by 8 wickets in the first semi-final while India registered a final place after beating Bangladesh by 9 wickets. A number of records were tumbled during the course of this Champions Trophy. Here we take a look at some of the stats and records.

# AB de Villiers was dismissed for a golden duck for the first time in 211th innings of his career. Former New Zealand previously held the record. He was dismissed for a first-ball duck in his 209th innings.

# Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood began the proceedings with the ball against New Zealand. Both fast bowlers conceded a total of 52 runs in nine overs but Hazlewood bagged a six-for while Starc went wicket-less. This was the highest difference between the wickets when the opening bowlers had conceded same amount of runs.

#England during their Group A match against New Zealand scored 301 runs. 9 out of their 11 batsmen touched the double-figures mark while Mark Wood and Jake Ball were dismissed for individual ducks. The similar instance had happened only once for West Indies against South Africa in 2005 at Basseterre.

#Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir stitched an unbeaten 75-run partnership to guide their side to a win against Sri Lanka. This is now the highest eight-wicket partnership in Champions Trophy surpassing the previous record set by Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee against West Indies in 2009. They scored 70 runs.

#Australia lifted the 2015 ICC World Cup beating New Zealand in the finals. But the two World Cup finalists took the flight back home without attaining a single win in this ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

#India began their Champions Trophy 2017 campaign in an emphatic fashion when they thumped Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L method). During India’s innings, Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz conceded 87 runs in 8.4 overs, the most by any bowler in the history of Champions Trophy. Earlier, it was Zimbabwe’s Tinashe Panyangara who leaked 86 runs against England in 2004 edition in Birmingham.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd