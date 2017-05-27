ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Kapil Dev is the best Indian all-rounder till date, says Hardik pandya

Hardik Pandya will play his first ICC Champions Trophy. Hardik Pandya will play his first ICC Champions Trophy.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya answered some interesting questions that came from his fans a day before their warm-up match against New Zealand that is scheduled to take place on Sunday in London. Pandya who will be playing his first ICC Champions Trophy told about his favourite shot and that he considers Kapil Dev as the best Indian all-rounder till date. Excerpts

Which is your favourite shot ?

Hardik- My favourite shot is straight-drive which I love to play

Who do you think is India’s best all-rounder till date ?

Hardik- Defenitely Kapil Dev. He is favourite of people and mine as well.

Which batsman do you love the most to bowl in nets ?

Hardik- I love to bowl AB de Villiers in the nets He is someone really amazing.

India will play their first group match against Pakistan on June 4 while the Virat Kohli-led side will later play Sri Lanka and South Africa in their group stage matches. India are the defending champions of the tournament as they won the 2013 edition by 5 runs after beating England in the final.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

May 26: India vs Bangladesh, warm-up

May 28: India vs New Zealand, warm-up

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

