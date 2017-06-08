ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Joe Root’s consistency is absolutely astounding, says Ian Bell

Joe Root has already hit two hundreds in this edition of the Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root has already hit two hundreds in this edition of the Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters)

Former England middle-order batsman, Ian Bell, has claimed that the three lions are yet to show their best game and Joe Root has been simply brilliant.

In a column for the ICC, Bell wrote,” Many people, myself included, have championed England as potential winners of this tournament and today we all saw exactly why. In many ways, England’s 87-run victory was a complete team win, with the batsmen all largely contributing and all of our bowlers sharing the wickets.”

“I don’t think it’s unfair of me to say a margin of victory like that can be considered a bit of a hammering and England will take massive confidence by booking itself a place in the 14 June semi-final in Cardiff after just two games.”

“It wasn’t flashy, we didn’t see a lot of the explosive hitting which has made this team so popular over the last couple of years, but what we did see was a real collective effort to contribute to what ultimately was a very, very impressive victory.”

Writing on Joe Root’s performance Bell wrote,”Just a word about Rooty, his consistency is absolutely astounding. That’s what differentiates a very good player with a special player, and Rooty certainly falls into the latter category.”

Chris Woakes’s injury was also a cause of worry for former England batsman,”I must admit, I was worried when it was announced Chris Woakes was out for the tournament. He’s been in England’s go-to for so long now and I didn’t know who’d take over his role. I needn’t have worried.”

“Jake Ball gave England the best possible start with that early power play wicket, doing his job perfectly, and was given Player of the Match for some terrific bowling, but my pick of the bowlers was Liam Plunkett again.”, he added.

