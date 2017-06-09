ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Joe Root bust-up was a ‘learning curve,’ says David Warner

David Warner said that the incident and its aftermath made him a better person. (Source: Reuters) David Warner said that the incident and its aftermath made him a better person. (Source: Reuters)

David Warner said that has bust-up with England’s Joe Root was key to him becoming a better person. “I was young and now I’m old,” said the Australian vice-captain, “I’ve two kids and I’m married. There’s a lot of settling down there.” The incident happened in a Birmingham after Australia’s defeat to England in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. “It was a learning curve for myself,” Warner told reporters at Edgbaston, “It definitely was (key) to me becoming the person I am today, not just the cricketer.”

Warner was, at the time, known for his brashness on and off the field. He was suspended and fined following the incident. He will face Root, who is now captain of the England Test side, on June 10 when Australia play England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. “If I see him (Root) I’ll give him a handshake,” said Warner. It was suggested at the time that Warner felt Root was making fun of South Africa’s Hashim Amla as he messed about with a wig. Root and England denied the suggestion, stating that he was instead referencing to his own youthful appearance and inability to grow a beard. Warner’s image at the time is seen as another reason why his justification was never accepted.

Known by the nickname ‘Bull,’ Warner’s team mates now refer to him as ‘Rev,’ a sign of how the batsman has changed himself. Warner did say, though, that the ‘Bull’ has not vanished completely. “It just depends what day you get me,” he said, “Most of the time, I’m probably the Reverend – as they say – but it’s about winning games for Australia and being the best person I can around the team and around people outside cricket.”

“We all go through periods when we’re young and naive. It’s not about stuffing up and moving on, it’s about learning the ropes of being away on tour for such a long period of time. There are things you have to think about as a youngster, what you can or can’t I do,” said the Australian vice-captain.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd