ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Jason Roy will definitely play, says England captain Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan has said that opener Jason Roy will be the part of the playing XI and will open the innings for hosts in ICC Champions Trophy alongside Alex Hales.

“The decision will remain the same throughout the tournament. Jason Roy is part of our strong opening partnership with Alex Hales. He’ll definitely play,” Morgan said.

Roy wasn’t able to score good amount of runs in the recently concluded bilateral home series against South Africa that England won 2-1 but Morgan emphasised that there won’t be any changes in the line us.

“I cannot see it changing. If we want our players to play cagey or without freedom, yes, we would change things and probably half of us wouldn’t be here,” Morgan said.

Talking about Jonny Bairstow, Morgan said that he would miss out on the selection.

“Jonny will miss out unfortunately. It’s been the case like that for the last couple of years. “He’s been very good when he’s come in, but each and every one of us within the batting department has had ups and downs over the years. “And one of the strongest parts of reinforcing the way that we play, and the freedom in which we play with, is backing that up with selection,” he said.

England will take on Bangladesh in the opening match of the Champions Trophy beginning from June 1. England are placed in group A alongside, Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand.

