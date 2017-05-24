ICC Champions Trophy 2017: It’s just a game of cricket, says Virat Kohli on India-Pakistan match

Virat Kohli will lead India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Express Photo) Virat Kohli will lead India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Express Photo)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the press conference prior to their departure for ICC Champions Trophy has said that their opening match against Pakistan is just another game of cricket.

“Yes its always very exciting for the fans but in our heads nothing changes,its just a game of cricket,” Kohli said.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin from June 1 when hosts England take on Bangladesh while India will begin their ICC Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on June 4 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India are going into the the tournament as the defending champions.

The Men in Blue last won the tournament in 2013 when they defeated England in the finals by 5 runs under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. After locking horns with Pakistan, India are scheduled to play Sri Lanka on June 8 while they will take on South Africa on June 11 in London.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

May 26: India vs Bangladesh, warm-up

May 28: India vs New Zealand, warm-up

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

