ICC Champions Trophy 2017: It’s a big game whenever India play Pakistan, says Glenn McGrath

Former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath has been impressed by the Indian bowlers and the way they have been performing in the recent times.

“Indian bowlers have really done well in the last two-three years. I think India have got one of the most potent attacks and the pace-spin combination will provide them an edge over other teams,” he said.

Talking about India-Pakistan tie, the former right-hand bowler told that it is always a big game when the two teams meet each other. Moreover, he admitted that Pakistan have a good combination of bowlers and have an experienced batting line up.

“It’s always a big game whenever India play Pakistan. Although not the same powerful force they once used to be, Pakistan still have some quality bowlers and an experienced batting line-up. You never know Pakistan might just pull off a surprise on their day,” he told reporters.

McGrath hailed India’s ability and suggested that they can be one of teams who can make it to semi-finals.

“India is a very good ODI team, expect them to do well. They should be in the top four along with Australia and England. The fourth team would be either South Africa or New Zealand,” he added.

The Australian appreciated Indian fast bowlers and hailed Bunrah’s ability in limited overs format.

“I am impressed with the Indian bowlers. Umesh is bowling very well. “Bumrah is a good one-day bowler. The way he bowls at the death is impressive. In addition to a fine length, he also generates good pace. Bumrah can come up with occasional yorkers as well. I hope he continues to improve,” he added.

McGrath also pointed out that England all-rounder Ben Stokes would be a key player for the home side in this tournament.

“I will always back Australia. England are going to be tough to beat at home and have just beaten South Africa in a ODI series. Ben Stokes will be a key player for the host,” he said.

