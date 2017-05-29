ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Injury concerns for England ahead of tournament opener

Ben Stokes had injured his left knee during the match at Headingley against South Africa. (Source: AP) Ben Stokes had injured his left knee during the match at Headingley against South Africa. (Source: AP)

Ahead of the Champions Trophy several pundits had voiced England as to the favourites to lift the trophy. However, a series of injuries has plagued the hosts even before the tournament could begin. The most high profile among them is that of Ben Stokes.

Ben Stokes, had injured his left knee during the match at Headingley and was seen limping at the ground, during the match. He had bowled just two overs and could not continue for the match. As per latest reports the medical staff of the team will pore over the results of a new scan.

Speaking on his injury, Stokes recently said,“I’ve had it for two or three years now, on and off. It’s all about managing it. It is just in my delivery stride when I’m bowling. That’s the only time I feel it — a sensation running up the side of my knee. Batting and running around the field, everything like that is fine. We are managing it as well as we can between the doctors, physios and myself.”

“It’s an injury I’ve had before and sometimes it will just go away. I have good days and bad days – I could wake up tomorrow and it could be completely gone, but I will just have to monitor it over the next few days.”, he went on to add.

After having a phenomenal IPL Ben Stokes is a key component on the English side and on his day he can single-handedly win matches. Hence skipper Eoin Morgan will be banking on him to provide the cutting edge.

The latest to join the bandwagon of injury list are Moeen Ali with a groin strain and Chris Woakes with a thigh injury. With Chris Woakes (thigh) and Moeen Ali (groin) also ruled out of today’s game as a precaution, England have called up Middlesex pair Steve Finn and Toby Roland-Jones plus Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson.

Meanwhile, reacting to these injuries skipper Eoin Morgan said,“We want to win every game and if we can do that with all of our players fully fit, then we’ll put out our strongest team every time.”

