ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India’s ICC brand ambassador Harbhajan Singh arrives in England, see pic

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has landed in UK this morning as the ICC brand ambassador for India, for the 2017 Champions Trophy.The reason behind his arrival is that Harbhajan Singh is one of the eight ambassadors for the ICC Champions Trophy which will be held in England.

Along with Harbhajan, Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, Bangladesh’s Habibul Bashar, England’s Ian Bell, New Zealand’s Shane Bond, Australia’s Mike Hussey, Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka and Graeme Smith of South Africa are the other ambassadors for the tournament.

In a statement released to the ICC he Harbhajan had said,“To be appointed as an Ambassador for a global event in which India will be the defending champion is one of the highs for me as a cricketer and something to be really proud of. ”

“I am confident that team India will achieve greater heights and am sure that millions of fans back home will be following the side’s fortunes.”, he added.

Noticeably, the eight Ambassadors are all vetrans of the game of cricket and between them, have played 1,774 One-Day Internationals, scoring 51,906 runs with 48 centuries, and taking 838 wickets.

The Champion Ambassadors will be involved in the Champions Trophy Trophy Tour and will also make appearances in the UK.

