ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India’s batting ‘flexed its muscles,’ beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets, who said what on Twitter

India beat Bangladesh with a comprehensive nine-wicket margin to storm into the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. India chased down a target of 265 in just a ball over 40 overs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were at the crease when India scored the winning runs. Rohit scored a majestic 123 while Kohli finished with 96. Shikhar Dhawan had got India to a brisk start to the chase with a quick fire 46.

Bangladesh looked like they would present India with a steeper chase when Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal were at the crease. The two put up 123 for the third wicket. They rotated the strike perfectly and punished the balls that they felt deserved the treatment. At that point, India were looking bereft of ideas. But Kedar Jadhav sent Tamim back to the pavilion for 70 and Bangladesh never recovered their momentum from there. Soon Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Shakib Al Hasan, whose century and partnership with Mahmudullah had helped Bangladesh trounce New Zealand. Kedar then struck again when he claimed the scalp of Mushfiqur. It was a late surge from captain Mashrafe Mortaza that helped Bangladesh get to the total of 264/7.

India, though made light work of the total. They were on to Bangladesh from the very first ball. Rohit and Dhawan got off to a slow start and the the objective was clearly to preserve wickets in the first few overs rather than hunt for runs. Shikhar then started going after the bowlers and was soon dismissed but that was not before he had made an opening stand of 87 with Rohit. That was the only bright spot for Bangladesh in the Indian innings as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma then ensured that India face no further hiccups. India will now play Pakistan for a second time in the tournament on Sunday. This time, the winner takes the ICC Champions Trophy home.

Here are a few reactions to India’s emphatic win:

India’s batting flexed its muscles. It got no reply from Bangladesh on a tough surface to bowl on. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 June 2017

Has to be the best chasing ODI Batsmen of all time @imVkohli !!!! #JustSaying #INDvBAN — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 15 June 2017

Congratulations to Indian Cricket Team for a well deserved win. All the very best for the finals. #INDvBAN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 15 June 2017

Absolutely enjoying the brand of Cricket #TeamIndia is playing at the moment.👌 Champ stuff by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli. CAN’T wait for Sunday. 😀 pic.twitter.com/zgSBNZt5vL — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) 15 June 2017

Virat Kohli also reached the landmark of 8000 runs in ODI cricket. It was also a match in which Shikhar Dhawan became the highest run-scorer for India in the ICC Champions Trophy, surpassing former captain Sourav Ganguly.

