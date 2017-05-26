ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni sweat it out in India’s first net session

The image shows skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni getting ready for their session in the nets. (Source: BCCI Twitter) The image shows skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni getting ready for their session in the nets. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

The Indian team started their net sessions in London ahead of their opening match in the ICC Champions Trophy. India play Pakistan in their opening match on June 4 and play two warm-up matches before that against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The image shows skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni getting ready for their session in the nets.

India’s first warm-up will be played against New Zealand on May 28. It will be followed by their second warm-up against Bangladesh on May 30. India go into the tournament as defending champions after they beat England in the final of the 2014 edition. It was their first ever individual victory. They were previously joint holders of the Champions Trophy title in 2002 alongwith Sri lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are likely to resume their duties as India’s opening pair. Rohit was sidelined for nearly six months due to injury while Dhawan was dropped from the side due to injuries and inconsistent performances. The latter performed well in the recently concluded 10th edition of the Indian Premier League, finishing as the tournaments third highest run scorer.

Dhawan was the player of the tournament in 2014 and his partnerships with Rohit were a major factor in India’s march to the Champions Trophy final. Also in the squad are veterans Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. While Dhoni’s contribution behind the wicket and experience remains ‘priceless,’ as said by Virat Kohli, Dhoni and Yuvraj proved that they still were two of the best options for India in the middle order when they scored whirlwind centuries against England earlier in the year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd