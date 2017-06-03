ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Whoever will handle the pressure better, will come out as winner, says Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik scored a 77-ball 94 against Bangladesh in the second warm-up match, which included nine fours and a six. Dinesh Karthik scored a 77-ball 94 against Bangladesh in the second warm-up match, which included nine fours and a six.

India, Pakistan are all set to take on each other in their ICC Champions Trophy opener on June 4. India, who are 1-2 behind in Champions Trophy head-to-head with their arch-rivals, will be vying to level the scores and start their campaign on a winning note. Coming in with two massive wins over New Zealand and Bangladesh, Virat Kohli-led side will feel the momentum on their side. For Pakistan, their batting continues to be their strength and be hoping that their bowlers click against India’s inform batting lineup.

Dinesh Karthik, who was included in the team after Manish Pandey was ruled out due to sustaining an injury, is making a comeback into the national team after three years. Karthik’s previous ODI appearance for India came against Afghanistan, where he scored an unbeaten 21 runs.

Karthik, who is aware of the pressure of ICC Champions Trophy, was retire hurt for unbeaten 94 in India’s second warm-up match against Bangladesh. He was handy behind the gloves too as he caught four catches in the same match

Seen as a second choice keeper, Karthik believes whichever team handles the pressure will emerge as a clear winner. “At the end of the day in a one-day match, especially in an India – Pakistan match where the pressure is so much. It is all about whoever handles the pressure better, will come out as a winner. Both the teams are good,” Karthik said in video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter account.

Dinesh is featuring in his second Champions Trophy as he was in the 15-man squad which won the previous edition under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

After making his debut against Australia in 2016, Hardik Pandya has grown immensely as an all-rounder. Pandya, who smashed a 54-ball 80 in the match against Bangladesh, will play a crucial role with the ball. Having him in the playing XI, it not only provided depth to Indian batting lineup but also gives skipper Virat Kohli an option to play with three seamers.

Hardik, who will be playing his first match against Pakistan, is confident and feels India will play their best game in their tournament opener. “We are taking this match as a normal game and looking forward to play our best game,” said Hardik Pandya.

So far he has played seven one-day international matches, where he has scored 160 runs and claimed nine wickets at an average of 32.88.

