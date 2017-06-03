ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virender Sehwag dines with Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar

Virender Sehwag and his family along with Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar’s families. (Source: Instagram) Virender Sehwag and his family along with Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar’s families. (Source: Instagram)

Former Indian batsman, Virender Sehwag, known for his wittiness, has surely taken the social media by storm similiar to what he use to do on the field during his playing days. Sehwag, who is in London for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, recently applied for the post of Indian cricket team’s head coach and reportedly stands as one of the leading candidates.

With the stage set for the India-Pakistan clash on June 4, Sehwag along with his family was joined by CAB president Sourav Ganguly and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for dinner. Gavaskar and Sehwag are in England in their capacity of being commentators while Ganguly is in the UK as a BCCI representative (member of the Cricket Advisory Committee).

The right-handed batsman took to social media, and posted a photo of him sharing a frame with the former India cricketers and their family. In his post on Twitter he said, “Blood makes you related. Love and loyalty makes you a family. Great time with the legends #SunnySir [Sunil Gavaskar] and Dada [Sourav Ganguly] with family.”

Blood makes you related. Love and loyalty makes you a family.

Great time with the legends #SunnySir and Dada with family. pic.twitter.com/fS0VtRu35S — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 3 June 2017

Sehwag, who featured in 2002 and 2004 editions of the Champions Trophy, is in Star Sports commentary panel (Hindi). In his earlier posts on Twitter and Instagram, he has shown sheer confidence that the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will emerge as winners in their tournament opener.

Sehwag’s 192 run partnership with then skipper Ganguly against England in the 2002 edition of the ICC tournament remains the highest first-wicket partnership. The 38-year old scored 126 from 104 balls included 21 fours and a maximum which set up an eight-wicket win over England.

