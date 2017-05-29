ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Pakistan have the ability to beat India, says Younis Khan

Younis Khan expects Sarfraz Ahmed to take Pakistan cricket forward. (Source: AP) Younis Khan expects Sarfraz Ahmed to take Pakistan cricket forward. (Source: AP)

As the big match between India and Pakistan comes closer, the talks about who will win it are on the rise. Former players from the two countries are also predicting the result and on Sunday, Younis Khan said that Pakistan have the capability to beat India in the ICC Champions Trophy.

“Pakistan side has the ability to beat India in Champions Trophy as Pakistan has outperformed India in the past as well. Pitches look good and in my opinion, even 400 runs will be easily chased down in the Champions Trophy,” he was quoted by Dawn.

India and Pakistan play each other on June 4 in Edgbaston. Pakistan have beaten India twice in the tournament. Younis said to maintain that record, Pakistan need to focus on their fielding.

“In modern cricket, fielding is the key for winning ODIs and T20 Cricket and Pakistan team must focus on fielding and grab every opportunity,” he said.

Pakistan will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed and Younis thinks that is a great opportunity for him to take Pakistan cricket forward.

“It’s a great chance for Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead the side well and take Pakistan cricket forward and all will depend on him that how he leads the side,” he said.

Pakistan are placed in Group B of ICC Champions Trophy. The three other teams in that group are India, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

