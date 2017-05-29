ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Bangladesh warm-up: India put finishing touches before facing Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma took part in his first practice session in England ahead of ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma took part in his first practice session in England ahead of ICC Champions Trophy.

India will play their second warm-up game against Bangladesh prior to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opener against another sub-continent team and arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4. But ahead of the Bangladesh match, India continued to put in the finish touches to their preparations by working out in the nets. The biggest novelty to the session was the presence of Rohit Sharma who joined the team on Sunday after personal commitments. However, Yuvraj Singh, who had picked up a bout of viral fever before the first warm-up game against New Zealand remained absent leaving his inclusion up to debate.

Rohit is expected to play higher up in the batting order against Bangladesh after holding the middle order spot for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The Mumbai batsman also returns to international fold after undergoing injury that kept him out for a lengthy period.

👀 Look who has arrived in the UK and is getting his eye in at @BCCI team training. 👋 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/PY8Erj5jIg — ICC (@ICC) 29 May 2017

#London: Indian Cricket Team’s practice session at The Oval ahead of their first match against Pakistan on June 4th #ChampionsTrophy2017 pic.twitter.com/tJChPK5lMc — ANI (@ANI_news) 29 May 2017

India started their quest to defend the Champions Trophy title with a 45-run win, under D/L method, against New Zealand on Sunday. The win allowed bowlers to have a good run as they dismissed New Zealand for 189 runs but all the batsmen weren’t tested. Before rain interrupted play, India were 129/3 with Virat Kohli having already scored a fifty and Shikhar Dhawan producing 40 runs.

India have South Africa and Sri Lanka in their group in the Champions Trophy before hoping they progress to the knockouts.

