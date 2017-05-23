ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India SWAT – Defending champions have all bases covered

Virat Kohli will lead India’s 15-man squad. Virat Kohli will lead India’s 15-man squad.

Post an uncertain period of participation, the BCCI suspended hostilities with the ICC and cleared India’s participation in the Champions Trophy next month. Now we take a look at the Virat Kolhi -led squad which will defend its title next month.

Strengths: India’s middle order comprising of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni are proven world champions and have a wealth of experience under their belt. This will be India’s biggest strength and strong point.

After coming back from the injury Kohli has been in good form and India will be hoping that he does continue with it. Yuvraj had cemented his place in the ODI squad ever since he slammed a brilliant hundred against England in the ODI series. Also if MS Dhoni is promoted up the order he can be deadly with the bat.

Weaknesses: Since Rohit Sharma has returned action after a long injury lay-off, he has looked out of touch. In the IPL too he did not look in great form. Shikhar Dhwan too is not a dependable batsman and can be inconsistent at times. As a third opener Ajinkya Rahane isn’t the one to bank upon either. Add to that his woes with the swinging delivery and in English conditions it may prove to be a tough task. Hence, this will most likely the weak point that opposition teams will be looking to exploit.

X-Factor: Hardik Pandya as a seam bowling all-rounder has grown rapidly. He had a brilliant IPL and thereby forms the x-factor in the team. In English conditions he definitely becomes the one to watch out for,

With India’s pace battery comprising of Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah – Pandya will be the perfect foil for the pacers.

