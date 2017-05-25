ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India’s results in previous editions

Virat Kohli will lead india in this edition of ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli will lead india in this edition of ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: AP)

India is all set to begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign and the defending champions will be up against their arch rivals in the very first encounter on June 4. India are going into this tournament as the defending champions. We now take a look at how India have performed so far in the Champions Trophy.

1998- Semifinals

In the 1998 edition, India made it to the semi-final where they met West Indies in Dhaka. Mohammad Azharuddin’s Indian side batted first in this match and riding on Sourav Ganguly’s 83 and Robin Singh’s unbeaten 73, India managed a total of 242/6 in 50 overs. In reply, Brian Lara-led West Indies chased down the target by 6 wickets and 3 overs to spare. Shivnarine Chanderpaul scored 70 runs while skipper Lara chipped in with 60* to guide their team to victory.

2000- Runners up

India had a changed captain in this edition of the Champions Trophy. They were now playing under Sourav Ganguly and neither the skipper nor his team disappointed their fans. Ganguly’s side were in the finals of this Champions Trophy in Nairobi and were up against New Zealand but were not able to lift the glory as they lost in the final. Batting first, Ganguly and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar gave India a solid start to put 141 runs on the board for the first wicket. India were looking good to score a huge total but fall of wickets at regular intervals saw India getting restricted to 264/4. Indian bowlers then created some problems for the Kiwi batsmen and left them tottering at 132/5 before Chris Cairns’ heroics from the bat guided his side to an emphatic win by 4 wickets. He scored a hundred and remained unbeaten.

2002- Shared



The 2002 Champions Trophy that was held in Sri Lanka saw an unusual result. The trophy was shared between the two finalists after both the final matches were washed away due to rain. In the first final, Sri Lanka rode on Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara to score 244/5 in 50 overs. Jayasuriya smashed 74 runs while wicket-keeper batsman Kumar Sangakkara scored 54. Sehwag in reply took on the Sri Lankan bowlers but his batting display was a brief one as rain halted play just after two overs and eventually the final was called off. India were 14/0 in 2 overs.

In the second final that took place on the next day (reserve day), Sanath Jayasuriya waas sent back in the hut for a golden duck by Zaheer. This time the target set up by Sri Lankan batsmen was even lesser. The hosts just managed 222/7 in 50 overs. For India it was again Virender Sehwag who took the responsibility before rain interrupted the play and later the match was called off. India were 38/1 in 8.4 overs when the covers came on.

2004- Group stage

The 2004 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy saw a bit of change in the format in England. There were 12 teams in total who participated in the tournament and they were divided into four groups. The table toppers from each group were into the knockout/semi-final stage. India were knocked out of the tournament after group stage as they won and lost one game each druing their group stage. India were in the group that consisted of Pakistan and Kenya. They comprehensively registered a win against Kenya by 98 runs. India batted first and scored 290/4 in 50 overs after captain Sourav Ganguly scored 90. Later Harbhajan Singh scalped three wickets to to restrict Kenya to 192/7.

But India failed to leave a mark in their next game against Pakistan. India once again batted first and were bundled out for 200 in 49.5 overs. Navel-ul-Hasan bagged a four-wicket haul on the course. In reply, Pakistan began the proceedings in dismal fashion as they were reduced to 27/3 but Mohammad yousuf’s heroics with the bat guided them home by 3 wickets.

2006- Group stage



The format of ICC Champions Trophy changed yet again when it traveled to India. This time 8 teams participated in the competition and were divided in two groups having four teams each. India were in the group comprising of teams like England, Australia and West Indies. Rahul Dravid’s side first met England and defeated them by 4 wickets after chasing down a target of 126 runs.

The men in Blue then locked horns with West Indies and faced a defeat by 3 wickets. India managed to score 223/9 in 50 overs after MS Dhoni smashed a half century in the process. West Indies began their chase pretty well but lost few wickets at the end of it. But they eventually stood on the winning podium in this game.

India were now playing Australia and needed a win in this game. But the Aussie side had different plans as they chased down the target of 250 runs by 6 wickets. Earlier, the home side put on 249/8 in 50 overs. But some brutal batting from Shane Watson, skipper Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn anchored Australia to a win with ease.

2009- Group stage

It was only the venue that changed for India but not the result. India traveled to South Africa to take part in the competition but were knocked out after the group stages. India were placed in group A with Australia, Pakistan and West Indies. India first played against arch rivals Pakistan where Shoaib Malik’s 128 anchored them to 302/9 in 50 overs. In reply, India never really looked in control and were bowled out for 248 in 44.5 overs to give Pakistan a win by 54 runs. The next match against Australia ended without any results while MS Dhoni-led side thumped West Indies by 7 wickets. They chased down 130 runs in 32.1 overs but were eliminated after ending the group stage with 3 points under their belt.

2013- Champions



In 2013, the men in Blue turned tables for themselves. The MS Dhoni-led side emerged victorious in the final after they defeated England in the final by 5 runs. In a rain-affected match, India managed to score 129/7 in allotted 20 overs. England in reply, lost skipper at a score of 3 while were reduced to 46/4 before Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan took on the responsibility. But a master stroke from MS Dhoni worked for India. England needed 28 runs from 18 deliveries when he gave the ball to Ishant Sharma. Ishant was hit for a maximum on second ball while threw two consecutive wides. The fast bowler the bowled a full length delivery outside off-stump while bowling from around the wicket. Morgan tried to go over mid-wicket area but he only managed to give a sitter to Ashwin at mid-on. The left-hander was gone and the task was now up to Bopara. He was on strike as the two batsmen had changed their ends on the previous delivery. Ishant now bowled a short delivery and Bopara pulled it only to find Ashwin at square-leg. The hosts eventually needed six runs off the last ball and Ashwin was bowling this over. The offie bowled a dot delivery and guided India home.

