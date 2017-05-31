ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India players’ funny moments at team dinner; watch video

Rohit Sharma will open the innings for Indian side. Rohit Sharma will open the innings for Indian side.

The Men in Blue are yet to start their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign but they have been pretty good in the two warm-up matches that they have played. A convincing win by 45 runs (D/L method) over New Zealand and another thumping one over Bangladesh by 240 runs must have give a lot of confidence to the defending champions prior to start of the tournament.

One major reason of this Indian side’s success is that they are always together and one such instance came when a video featuring Rohit Sharma and other Indian players was uploaded on the official account of the Indian Cricket team.

” Guys I am Rohit Sharma from Team India. This is our first official team dinner and as you can see the guys are here and we are going to take you somewhere where not many people have been. So follow me,” Rohit said in the video.

Meanwhile, the Indian opener also greeted a fan who asked for a selfie with him. “Here you see. The real fan of Team India,” he said.

“Team India is in the streets of London as you can see all the guys. We are being followed by a lot of fans. We are having a good time walking on the streets of London.”

Pointing towards Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit said, “A familiar face and a familiar weather report.” Rohit asked Jadeja about the weather and the streets and the left-handed player instantly replied, “Weather is very beautiful.”

Rohit then went to Kedar Jadhav and Ajinkya Rahane and added some more stuff to this interaction. “Kedar Jadhav is all set for a nice dinner in his leather jacket. There is Mr. Rahane with Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar our coach ,” he said.

“We are here now, very familiar place in London “Wagamama”‘, he added.

Sharma then continued his interaction inside Wagamama and said, “As you can see, this is a very good place and is one of the best places, certainly one of my favourites. Our guys are already on the table, very hungry. Let’s go.”

The batsman then interacted with Indian off-spinner R Ashwin and asked about the menu. Ashwin’s reply was a swift one as he said, “I am looking for a good salad.”

“When you sitting across your fitness trainer, you cannot afford to do anything stupid,” Rohit added.

R Sridhar too came in front of the camera and talked about the outing with team.

“Hi guys, We are here in Wagamama. One of the top Japnese restaurants in UK. I’m trying to find my stuff here because I am a hardcore vegetarian. Here I am eating some Tama Yasai. Yasai means vegetarian in Japnese. It’s a soup, rice noddles with a lot of Tofu, beans, broccoli stems, mushrooms smeared with coconut gravy and peppers. It is really tasty and this is the best I can lay my hands on in Wagamama.”

The team ended the outing and Rohit was up for another interaction. “What a great feeling. The fans love us so much that they are still here. We all loved it The food was excellent and we look forward to come back here again,” he signed off.

India are placed in the group comprising of Sri Lanka, South Africa and Pakistan and they will begin their Champions Trophy campaign from June 4 against Pakistan.

