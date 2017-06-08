ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India have a good chance to win, says Brett Lee

Brett Lee feels that India have a good chance to retain the title. (Source: Reuters) Brett Lee feels that India have a good chance to retain the title. (Source: Reuters)

As India look to make it to the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday, former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels that India have a good chance to retain the title.

Lee, who was in Mumbai, told media that although he wants to back his country, his gut says India. He said, “It’s been a pretty good tournament so far. And the thing I have enjoyed is watching India play some really good cricket. India have a good chance (to win) and also I want to back my country Australia (to lift the CT).”

“They (India) had a great win against Pakistan the other night (on June 4), It was a clinical win. They have got the right team and have got some great balance with batting and bowling. I see them going a long way in the tournament,” said Lee.

Lee, who had claimed a total of 380 wickets in 221 ODIs, feels that Australia are in a good group. Australia’s clash against England is a must-win if they want to secure a semifinal berth for themselves. “Two games washed out, one against the Kiwis (New Zealand) and one the other night (against Bangladesh), it wasn’t good for Australia. But it’s a good group they are in,” said the right-handed former pacer,” he said.

Lee added that he liked the Champions Trophy because of its duration. “I like the tournament because it is short, (lasting) two and a half weeks,” he said.

Both games for Australia in the tournament so far had been washed out because of rain.

