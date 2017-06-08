ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India have a good chance to win, says Brett Lee

Related News
As India look to make it to the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday, former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels that India have a good chance to retain the title.
Lee, who was in Mumbai, told media that although he wants to back his country, his gut says India. He said, “It’s been a pretty good tournament so far. And the thing I have enjoyed is watching India play some really good cricket. India have a good chance (to win) and also I want to back my country Australia (to lift the CT).”
“They (India) had a great win against Pakistan the other night (on June 4), It was a clinical win. They have got the right team and have got some great balance with batting and bowling. I see them going a long way in the tournament,” said Lee.
Lee, who had claimed a total of 380 wickets in 221 ODIs, feels that Australia are in a good group. Australia’s clash against England is a must-win if they want to secure a semifinal berth for themselves. “Two games washed out, one against the Kiwis (New Zealand) and one the other night (against Bangladesh), it wasn’t good for Australia. But it’s a good group they are in,” said the right-handed former pacer,” he said.
Lee added that he liked the Champions Trophy because of its duration. “I like the tournament because it is short, (lasting) two and a half weeks,” he said.
Both games for Australia in the tournament so far had been washed out because of rain.
