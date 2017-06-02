ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Team India celebrate Dinesh Karthik’s birthday, watch video

Dinesh Karthik was included in the Champions Trophy squad in place of injured Manish Pandey. (Source: AP) Dinesh Karthik was included in the Champions Trophy squad in place of injured Manish Pandey. (Source: AP)

Team India celebrated one of their most talented batsman, Dinesh Karthik’s birthday on Friday, two days before their Champions Trophy encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan. All the teammates gathered for the birthday ceremony, and waited for Karthik to cut the cake which later turned into a cake fight.

The BCCI posted a video on Twitter, showing the birthday celebrations, giving the caption,”From cake-smearing to cake-pelting, nobody was spared at @DineshKarthik’s birthday celebration. Take a look.”

The birthday ceremony involved all the teammates, including captain Virat Kohli who immediately started the cake fight after the ‘cake-cutting’ ceremony. Players including, Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar kumar and Kedar Jadhav were part of the celebrations. Karthik turned 32 on Friday.

Dinesh Karthik was included in the Champions Trophy squad in place of injured Manish Pandey. Taking full advantage of the opportunity, he showed his skills and played a blistering 94-run knock taking India to a mammoth total of 325 runs against Bangladesh in one of India’s warm-up matches before the start of the tournament. Karthik has not been impressive in the limited overs format with an average of 27.19. He now has an opportunity to prove his worth on the big stage if he gets a chance in the playing XI.

