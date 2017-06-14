ICC Champions Trophy 2017: If Sri Lanka can beat India, so can Bangladesh, says former captain Mohammad Ashraful

Bangladesh’s astonishing defeat of New Zealand and the subsequent victory of England over Australia earned them a spot in the knockouts. (Source: Reuters) Bangladesh’s astonishing defeat of New Zealand and the subsequent victory of England over Australia earned them a spot in the knockouts. (Source: Reuters)

Former Bangladesh captains Mohammad Ashraful and Habibul Bashar said that they would back Bangladesh to beat India in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday. “If Sri Lanka can beat them, why not us? From 33/4 we could win against the Kiwis,” said Ashraful referring to Bangladesh’s astonishing victory against New Zealand in the group stage. The win and Australia’s subsequent defeat to England ensured their progression to the knockouts.

“I’m sure they will give their best and the match will be a tough for both the teams,” PTI quotes Ashraful as saying. “Cardiff has been lucky to us, wish our semifinal match was there. The momentum was with us having beaten New Zealand (in the Ireland Tri-Nation series) last month.” Bangladesh’s semi-final against England will be played at Edgbaston. Ashraful was best remembered for his century in Cardiff that led to Bangladesh famously beating an Australian team that included the likes of Glenn McGrath, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist. That was before he got involved in spot-fixing during the 2013 Bangladesh Premier League that led to him being exiled from cricket.

“We also posted 300-plus against England in our first match. We knew we had it in us to go all the way,” Ashraful said, “If we can take three wickets inside the Powerplay, it will give us the momentum. Rubel and Taskin can bowl 140-plus and we should attack the Indian openers,” Ashraful said. He also said that Bangladesh are missing having someone like Hardik Pandya in the team, “A pace bowling allrounder is something we are missing at the moment. To top it, Pandya’s ability as a finisher will put them ahead.”

