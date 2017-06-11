ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I wouldn’t think pay dispute would affect players’ performance, says Darren Lehmann

Australia was knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy by England on Saturday. Australia was knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy by England on Saturday.

Australia’s coach Darren Lehmann has categorically stated that the ongoing pay dispute between Cricket Australia and the players has not affected the performance of his players.

In an interview, he said,”No excuses from our point of view on the MoU. That’s going on behind the scenes – it can probably come to the forefront now that we’ve finished. They’ll get down to that and sort that out. No excuses from our end on the MoU.

“It’s always there. It’s the elephant in the room. It’s always going to be talked about. But from a playing point of view, you’re out there, surely you’re not thinking about the MoU when you’re batting or bowling. I wouldn’t think that would have affected the players’ performance at all.”

“We were just outplayed,” Lehmann said. “We were probably 30 or so short with the bat. We needed some of those guys to go on and get hundreds. Finch and Smith played well, but we needed the top four to get a hundred. And then we bowled pretty poorly after the rain break. Disappointing result.

“Just disappointing, I think we lost 5 for 15 at one stage. Credit to England, they bowled well, but I think we helped them a bit in the back end of our innings. We were sitting reasonably well at one stage but once you lose wickets you’re always in a bit of trouble. I think it was 4 for 240 odd when Maxi got out. You’d hope to get close to 300, but we didn’t.”

