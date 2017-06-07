ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I won’t be bowling, but am fully fit to play as a batsman, says Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews has revealed that he is fit enough to bat against India. (Source: Reuters) Angelo Mathews has revealed that he is fit enough to bat against India. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews has revealed that he is fit enough to bat against India in the second Group B encounter against India.

The injury is much better now,” Mathews told ThePapare.com. “I could have probably played the last game, but there was a chance of risk, so the management and the selectors decided that I shouldn’t play. But I’m fully fit now. I won’t be bowling, but I’m fully fit to play as a batsman.”

“It is a big loss, and there are no excuses. You need to try and support the captain on the field. Rather than him planning to bowl the 50 overs in that time, the others have to look after that and the captain has to get on with the game and make decisions in the middle.”

Earlier, Sri Lanka’ cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha had said in an interview to PTI, “Angelo is playing against India but he will only be batting. He is still not fit enough to bowl. As far as Kapu (Kapugedara) is concerned, it looked bad and we are still not sure whether we can avail his services.”

Asanka Gurusinha further added,”We brought 17 players. We have a left-hander Dhanushka Gunathilake and off-spinner Dilruwan Perera,” he said. Meanwhile, senior batsman Chamara Kapugedara also sustained a knee injury and hobbled out of the ground in considerable pain.

