ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I intend to attend all India games, asserts Vijay Mallya

After attending the India vs Pakistan contest at ICC Champions Trophy 2017 (read more here) and then Virat Kohli’s charity (read more here) and drawing fire from Indian media, an absconding Vijay Mallya has expressed his intent to attend more India games. The absconding businessman was picked up by cameras at Edgbaston, Birmingham where India played their opening ICC Champions Trophy game. He sat in the VIP section and enjoyed the game while reportedly being handed a Champions Trophy lanyard with access to multiple sections of the stadium and the playing area. He was later spotted chatting with former India captain and now pundit Sunil Gavaskar as per pictures which appeared on social media.

Mallya made his intention crystal clear on Tuesday morning amid rising noise over the coverage. “Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team,” he wrote in the first tweet. And followed it up by applauding India skipper Kohli – who is also captain of Royal Challengers Banglore – the side Mallya owned. “World class player World class Captain World class gentleman @imVkohli . Bravo Virat”.

Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) 6 June 2017

World class player World class Captain World class gentleman @imVkohli . Bravo Virat. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) 6 June 2017

Mallya has been on the run since March 2016 and currently resides in England while owning the Formula 1 team Force India. He was named as one of the 11 people in CBI’s chargesheet regarding unpaid loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore (including interest) to IDBI Bank for his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.The cases implicate him on charges of embezzlement, debt recovery and foreign exchange transgression.

