ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I am very fond of ‘ghazals’, says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, who scored his third half century in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday, got candid in a show and revealed how he kept calm while off the field.

Dhawan appeared on ‘What the Duck’ show with host and comedian Vikran Sathye and revealed that he loves listening to ghazals. He also said that he started listening to Sufi music when he was 21. “I started listening to Sufi music when I was 21. I only like songs with strong lyrics. I am very fond of ghazals. I like ghazals from Jagjit Singh and Sir Ghulam Ali. I have many lyrics that have inspired me from these ghazals and led me to the part of spirituality,” he said.

The 31-year-old said that some songs were inspirational and guided him towards the path of spirituality. He said in the talk show, “Gurdas Mann Sir’s song ‘Mawa thandiya chawa chawa kaun karein’ is very inspirational. The verse that I liked the most means the care that a mother takes of her child is compared to the shade (chawa), and you can never pay back that grace ever in life, no matter how hard you try.”

“Many others like Satinder Satraj and Hans Raj Hans have written good lyrics. So I connect the meaning of thesesongs to my life and it keeps me calm, away from negativity and leads me to the path of spirituality.”

Talking about his Shah Rukh Khan-like-celebration, he said that it comes naturally to him. “The celebration style is natural. When I scored my first century, I naturally lifted my arms up, feeling very happy, looking at the Almighty above. That became my signature style. All these things are natural, not practised.”

