ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I am trying to play as close to the body as I can, says Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav will play India’s second warm-up against Bangladesh. Kedar Jadhav will play India’s second warm-up against Bangladesh.

Though he did not get a chance to bat in India’s first warm-up game against New Zealand, Kedar Jadhav knows that run scoring won’t be easy in English conditions and one needs to curb all-out aggressive approach.

“Yesterday Sunday), I could see the batsmen working hard for every run and did not look settled with the conditions changing frequently,” Jadhav said.

India easily won the game against New Zealand by Duckworth-Lewis method after rain did not allow full match and now prepare for their second warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

“There was grass on the wicket and the change in weather conditions meant the ball was swinging. If it goes like this (in coming games), you could still be aggressive but technically you have to bat like you are batting in a Test match or Ranji Trophy. Leave the good balls and score at every opportunity that you get,” he said.

Talking about his preparations for the tournament, Jadhav said that he is excited to play his first Champions Trophy and is focussing on his game.

“In the nets, I am trying to play as close to the body as I can,” he said. “It is my first ICC trophy, I am more excited than others. It is a great feeling to playing in a tournament like that. The preparation so far has been satisfying. Hopefully, I will get to bat in the warm-up tomorrow and then we have three four days to acclimatise in Birmingham.”

On the India-Pakistan game which will India’s first of the tournament, Jadhav said as professional cricketers, they do not involve in emotions.

“I guess as a professional cricketers, we don’t involve our emotions. We play all our opponents with the same intensity. It is the crowd who creates the environment. It is good to have people coming but we treat every opponent with respect,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd