ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Hasan Ali becomes Pakistan’s go to guy in the middle overs

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali celebrates the wicket of England’s Eoin Morgan. Pakistan’s Hasan Ali celebrates the wicket of England’s Eoin Morgan.

As England folded up for 211 in their first innings the wrecker in chief was Pakistan’s consistent performer Hasan Ali. Before the semi-finals Ali had already bagged seven wickets but against England he displayed an exceptional bowling performance. In his quota of 10 overs he bowled he gave away just 35 runs and picked up three crucial wickets. He scalped the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, skipper Eoin Morgan and then Ben Stokes.

Prior to the Champions Trophy, Hasan Ali has had a consistently fruitful performance where he has kept on chipping with wickets even while bowling in the middle overs. This is what has set him apart from others. His brilliant off-cutters and in-swingers have helped him outfox batsman and this once again brought him success against England.

His wickets were highly critical considering the stages that they were taken in. Jonny Bairstow was well settled on 43 and England were cruising at 80/1 and his sudden dismissal pegged back the run rate. Later on, when Eoin Morgan was dismissed England were precariously placed at 141/4. His final dismissal of Ben stokes completely sealed the deal for England as they were left toterring at 201/8.

Interestingly, with this spell Hasan Ali also fulfilled his father’s wishes when he dismissed English skipper Eoin Morgan in Pakistan’s semi-final match against England in Cardiff on Wednesday.

“The wicket of captain Eoin Morgan is necessary and God willing my son will take it,” Hasan Ali’s father told Geo News.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd