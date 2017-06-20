ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has ended debate on ODI cricket’s future, says Mike Hussey

Mike Hussey said that the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 showcased some high-quality ODI cricket. (Source: Reuters) Mike Hussey said that the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 showcased some high-quality ODI cricket. (Source: Reuters)

Former Australia player Mike Hussey said that the ICC Champions Trophy should end the debate around the future of One Day International cricket. Hussey said, in a column that he wrote for the official website of the International Cricket Council, that the tournament showcased some “high-quality one-day cricket” that has “created plenty of interest around the world.”

“This is a fantastic form of the game that the players love playing,” said Hussey, “And the supporters have shown that they still enjoy the spectacle of what one-day cricket can offer. One-day cricket caters to different types of players, such as the power hitters, players who work the ball and run hard, all-rounders, spinners, skilled and pace bowlers.”

He said that, apart from the Pakistani and Indian players, the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Kane Williamson, Kusal Mendis, Adam Milne, Nuwan Pradeep and Imran Tahir have all impressed in the tournament. He also state that England would go into the 2019 World Cup as one of the favourites on current form. “England has shown plenty of improvement in the last two years and should come into the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 as one of the favourites,” he said, “The fearless brand of cricket it is playing is exciting to watch and it have some real quality in the squad that should only get better in the future. Ben Stokes has emerged as one of, if not, the best all-rounders in the world.”

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 started on June 1 with the first match being played between hosts England and Bangladesh. Pakistan beat India in the summit clash that was held on June 18 and thus lifted the trophy for the very first time.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd