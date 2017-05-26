ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Hardik Pandya enjoying London vibes

India currently stands number three in the ICC one-day rankings. (Source: Twitter) India currently stands number three in the ICC one-day rankings. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian team arrived in London on Thursday for the upcoming Champions Trophy, starting from June 1. The team will be playing two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh on 28th and 30th May respectively.

After reaching London, all the Indian players relaxed in the lounge with some players exploring the city. One of the young stars of the team, Hardik Pandya tweeted about his Thursday night experience as he walked down alone exploring the streets of London.

He tweeted,”Had a wonderful walk last night :) when you walk alone it always brings out the memories and peace found a good spot to get a click.

Had a wonderful walk last night :) when you walk alone it always brings out the memories and peace 🙏🏻 found a good spot to get click 💯 pic.twitter.com/7Q13xIvOFM — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 26 May 2017

The BCCI also posted a picture on Twitter from their official account with Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan posing for the camera in the bus after deboarding the flight.

India currently stands number three in the ICC one-day rankings and are favourites to lift the title for the second consecutive time.

Indian team has a formidable batting line-up with the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh which makes them strong contenders even in tough English conditions. The bowling line-up with Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in blistering form provides balance to the side.

