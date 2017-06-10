ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Kusal Perera ruled out for rest of the tournament, Dhananjaya de Silva set to replace him

Kusal Perera will be replaced by Dhananjaya de Silva Kusal Perera will be replaced by Dhananjaya de Silva

Sri Lankan middle order batsman Kusal Perera has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy. Incidentally, he is the second Sri Lankan to be ruled out of the tournament. It may be recalled here that Perera had sustained a hamstring injury while batting in the match against India. He will be replaced by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Against India Kusal Perera batted well to score 47 before being retired hurt. However, Sri Lanka did go on to win the match. His replacement Dhananjaya de Silva has already made a name for himself when he scored a match-winning innings in his debut series against Australia. He was also the top scorer.

Kusal Perera has been in and out of form. After having failed in the Zimbabwe tour last year he came to play well in the Australia series. Speaking about his return to form, he had then said,”I failed in the four-day matches after I came back, and I haven’t prepared for them also. Sometimes you have to be prepared to fail. I realised I got a lot of starts but wasn’t finishing things off. Getting those 20s and 30s are of no use either to me, or the team. So I strove to bat till the end. When the loose ball comes I am anyway waiting to hit it, but recently I tried to bat long, and that’s what’s helped me.”

No news of his return has been confirmed as yet.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd