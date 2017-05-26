ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Group B: India the odd one out

India’s opening match (Match 4 of the tournament) is against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy India’s opening match (Match 4 of the tournament) is against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy will see the top eight teams in world cricket battle it out for supremacy. While defending champions India from Group A might be favourites for pundits, world champions Australia and hosts England are not to be taken lightly.

India were the last team to announce the squad for the tournament after the BCCI-ICC stand-off over revenue. Now, as the Virat Kohli -led team goes on to its next challenge, India’s qualification seems certain unless there is a major upset.

Defending champions India will clash with rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. With a capacity of 21,000, this stadium will be full and excitement is expected to be on an all time high. India will look to continue their good record against Pakistan in major ICC tournaments while Pakistan will look to turn things around and start the tournament on a winning note.

The other members of the group will be the dark horses – Sri Lanka who will be led by Angelo Mathews. The young brigade of Sri Lanka, despite going through a transitional phase, will be competing alongside the heavyweights of world cricket in Group B and on their day can beat anybody. In Match 3 of Group B in the Champions Trophy, Sri Lanka will lock horns with rivals South Africa at Kennington Oval, London and this will be an interesting contest to watch out for.

Meanwhile, India’s biggest rivals, Pakistan, never fails to surprise everyone in the game of cricket and that’s only because they have not been consistent throughout. Led by young Sarfaraz Khan, Pakistan will once again don the hat of being the unpredictable and will be the ones to watch out for. Their contest with India and Sri Lanka will surely generate a lot of excitement. In the seventh match of the tournament, Pakistan also takes on South Africa and spectators will get to see a contest between the two squads who can boast of a terrific pace attack. This match will be a treat to watch for the lovers of the game as it is expected to be an even contest between the bat and the ball.

Last but not the least in Group B is the South African cricket team which has the unwanted ‘choker’ tag attached to itself since the past decade. Time after time it has come into ICC tournaments with some of its greatest squad but failed to finish the crossing line. After recalling fast bowler Morne Morkel and included the uncapped spinner Keshav Maharaj in their squad for the Champions Trophy South Africa look well settled in this edition of the Champions Trophy.

In match eleven South Africa will take on India at The Oval. This contest will most likely decide who will be the table toppers of group B (unless there is a major upset).

