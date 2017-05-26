ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Group A: Nothing less than group of death

In Match 2 of Group A in the Champions Trophy, Australia will lock horns with rivals New Zealand at Edgbaston In Match 2 of Group A in the Champions Trophy, Australia will lock horns with rivals New Zealand at Edgbaston

Before the Champions Trophy begins in England, two teams will know what it is like facing each other in the tournament. Four years ago, New Zealand and England were in the same group of the tournament. And once again, they are placed in the same group – Group A. The two other teams joining them are world champions Australia and rising stars Bangladesh.

In the opening match of the tournament hosts England, led by Eoin Morgan, will take on the Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval, London. Bangladesh is not the ones to be taken lightly as they recently created history when they moved to the sixth spot in the ODI rankings. The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side is now placed above Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies. Bangladesh are back in the ICC Champions Trophy after a gap of 11 years and will thereby look to make it count by going deep into the tournament.

In Match 2 of Group A in the Champions Trophy, Australia will lock horns with rivals New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham. But the mouth-watering contest in this group will be between England and long-time rivals Australia. The match which is supposed to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham is already sold out and a lot of fireworks are expected to set off in this match.

Looking at the other contests in the group, In match 9 of the championship New Zealand will take on a resurgent Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Both the teams will be squaring off against each other after facing each other in the tri-series. Bangladesh also defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in the last match of the tri-nation series that took place in Ireland. Although the Kiwis won the series, Bangladesh surely got a boost after their win in the last encounter.

England will take on New Zealand in the sixth match of the tournament. This will be an interesting contest as it could potentially decide who will go through this group with favourites Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia will take on Bangladesh in the fifth match of the tournament. Led by Steve Smith this encounter might be a tricky one for the World Cup Champions as Bangladesh are known to be giant killers on their day.

Hence, who will proceed through this group to the knockout stage, is a matter of conjecture but one thing that is for sure is that spectators will have a treat for their eyes.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd