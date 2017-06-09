ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Graeme Smith drops in at South Africa training

Graeme Smith, looking dapper in a black suit, who walked in at the Lord’s indoor nets. Graeme Smith, looking dapper in a black suit, who walked in at the Lord’s indoor nets.

Former skipper Graeme Smith dropped in at South Africa’s training session, continuing an interesting trend of ex-captains visiting their teams with bagful of wisdom ahead of matches against India.

Before the Sri Lanka-India game, former Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara had a session with Kusal Mendis and the youngsters that worked wonders for them and even current skipper Angelo Mathews acknowledged his contribution.

It was Smith, looking dapper in a black suit, who walked in at the Lord’s indoor nets.

He watched the practice for around 35 minutes and was seen speaking to head coach Russell Domingo and other support staff, enquiring about their preparations.

When South Africa batting coach Neil McKenzie was asked if Smith gave any inputs, he replied: “Obviously Graeme has his opinions. He has been a great captain for South Africa and his inputs ahead of India match is invaluable for the boys.

“It’s always nice to have Graeme around and have this kind of support away from home.”

Smith is in England as a commentator for the Champions Trophy.

