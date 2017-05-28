ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Formidable Australia up against unpredictable Pakistan in warm-up

Australia will be expecting from their two attacking in-form batsmen, Aaron Finch and Travis Head to continue their show against Pakistan. (Source: Reuters) Australia will be expecting from their two attacking in-form batsmen, Aaron Finch and Travis Head to continue their show against Pakistan. (Source: Reuters)

The favorites for Champions Trophy, Australia will face the young brigade of Pakistan in their second warm-up tie at Edgbaston on Monday.

With a blistering batting line-up, Australia will be expecting from their two attacking in-form batsmen, Aaron Finch and Travis Head to continue their show as they did against Sri Lanka in the first warm-up match on Saturday.

Australia’s top and middle order did not fire in the first warm-up match as David Warner(19), Chris Lynn(19), Glenn Maxwell(0), Moises Henriques(10) and Matthew Wade failed to convert their 10 and 20s into big scores. Finch’s magnificent 137 and Head’s 85 saw Australia registering a thumping win. Australia will be hoping that all the top order batsmen get to play the final game to regain some form ahead of their first Group ‘A’ match against New Zealand on Friday.

Pakistan on the other hand, will look to focus on their bowling after getting smashed for 342 runs in their first warm-up match against Bangladesh. Pakistan pace battery including Junaid Khan and Wahab Riaz together went for 151 runs in 18 overs. To insure discipline bowling, Pakistan can also experiment with their part-time spinners, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez which can prove to be effective in crunch situation of the match.

Australia rested Steve Smith in their first warm-up game, on Monday they’ll look to play with their full strength squad hoping their top order to fire. Australian bowlers also looked off the mark when Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and Adam Zampa went for 209 runs in 29 overs.

Pakistan’s experienced batsmen Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik will look to continue their form with the bat after playing a huge role in Pakistan’s win over Bangladesh on Saturday. The match winning performances by young Fahim Ashraf and Hasan Ali who pulled off a sensational win after smashing a 79-run partnership in just seven overs cannot be overlooked ahead of the warm-up match on Monday.

