ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Five India bowlers to watch out for

Led by skipper Virat Kohli, team India is gearing up to defend its title in the upcoming Champions Trophy in England. But if India is to defend its title a lot of the onus will be on the bowlers to do the job. On dry wickets which are supposed to be on offer, the spin twins on Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin will play a crucial role. While in seaming conditions the pacers will be playing a key role. Before India takes the field we take a look at the five Indian bowlers to watch out for.

Going by the pitches in England, spin will surely play a part in the knockout tournament. For India Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin will play a key role here. Ravindra Jadeja’s control with the ball is impeccable and will be important for India in the middle over. In the last edition of the ChampionsTrophy he showed the skills that he has and if he can replicate it then India will go a long way into the tournament.

Along with Jadeja in tandem will be Ravichandran Ashwin. After a brilliant home season, he will be looking to prove his mettle in foreign conditions and together with Jadeja, he will look to form a deadly partnership.

Among the pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looks set to lead the bowling attack for India. He can swing the new ball and also bowl well in the death overs and this makes him an invaluable asset in English conditions.

Another bowler to watch out for is Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah’s ability to bowl yorkers will be handy for skipper Kohli if India has to defend low scores in the ODI tournament.

Umesh Yadav’s ability to swing the ball at a brisk pace will be important in England. Yadav also holds the ability to provide crucial breakthroughs along with the ability to rattle batsmen with some fierce bouncers. This is why he will be another pacer to watch out for.

