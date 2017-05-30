ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Five India batsmen to watch out for

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh will be among the ones to watch out for. MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh will be among the ones to watch out for.

As India prepare to defend its title in the upcoming Champions Trophy in England, we take a look at the five batsmen to look out for.

Rohit Sharma

Opener Rohit Sharma has been consistent at the top of the order. He also managed to regain some of his form in the recently concluded IPL. He is also one of the most reliable openers in ODIs for Indian cricket and performed well in the previous edition of the Champions Trophy.

Shikhar Dhawan

Along with Rohit Sharma opening at the other end will be Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander has delivered consistent performances in the IPL and has also had a good outing in the previous edition of the tournament.

Virat Kohli

Leading the Indian side will be skipper Virat Kohli. Despite an average performance in the IPL, Kohli is back in form and this was evident in the knock against New Zealand where he scored gritty innings of 50.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh had cemented his place in the ODI squad ever since he slammed a brilliant hundred against England in the ODI series. And now he looks all set to replicate his form in the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy.

MS Dhoni

Mahender Singh Dhoni showed he has a lot of gas left in the tank when he played a crucial knock against New Zealand. His six of Trent Boult showed the immense power he possesses and batting lower down the order, his presence in the side will be crucial. If promoted up the order he can be deadly with the bat.

