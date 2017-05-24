ICC Champions Trophy 2017: First challenge is not to think that we are defending the title, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will lead India’s 15-man squad at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: File) Virat Kohli will lead India’s 15-man squad at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: File)

Virat Kohli, ahead of the team departure to England, addressed the media in Mumbai and spoke about the tournament, team’s chances and what they need to do. The skipper emphasised on the opening partnership, something which was “one of the strongest factors last time.”

“We have to be at top of our game from ball 1. Opening partnership was one of the strongest factors last time,” said Kohli.

Kohli was high on confidence during the presser and said that the Indian cricket team wants to defend the title without losing a single game.

“We want to win it without losing a game. I would never play for redemption, I only play to keep winning,” said Kohli. As far as the tournament was concerned, Kohli said it is far more competetive than the 50-over World Cup. “Competitiveness of the tournament is much higher as only top teams are in it,” said Kohli.

On the much awaited India-Pakistan clash, Kohli said, “The atmosphere at stadium is different, but for us its just a game. game is exciting for all fans. But in our heads all teams are equal. Can’t be too emotional playing against one side.”

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

May 26: India vs Bangladesh, warm-up

May 28: India vs New Zealand, warm-up

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

