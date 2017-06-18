TV ad rates jump 10-times for India-Pakistan final

India vs Pakistan last time played in the 2015 World Cup, which was one of the top-six most viewed events. (Source: AP) India vs Pakistan last time played in the 2015 World Cup, which was one of the top-six most viewed events. (Source: AP)

The ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan is all set to witness record TV viewership and according to the industry sources, the television advertising rates for the final have gone up 10 times the normal price.

One of the main reasons behind the high-voltage final has been Pakistan’s destructive form in the tournament, as they stunned the hosts England in the first semifinal to clash with their arch-rivals in the final. Both the countries are filled with crazy fans who were eagerly waiting for a dream final.

Star Sports will be broadcasting a 30-second spot during the final which is expected to cost around 10 million rupees, way more than the usual amount which advertisers pay for Indian shows, said a person involved in buying ads as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Firms such as Nissan Motors, Intel Corp, Emirates, MRF and Oppo, who are the commercial partners for the tournament, had pre-booked some of the TV spots for the Champions Trophy final in London. Companies are ready to pay a higher amount to run their ads than those who were pre-booked for the final, said a person, who did not want to be named, as per Hindustan Times report.

Ahead of the big final, the former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted expressing his excitement,”India v Pakistan Final… !!!!!!!! All TV execs around the world are now cracking a nice bottle open to celebrate.”

India v Pakistan Final …. !!!!!!!! All TV execs around the World are now cracking a nice bottle open to celebrate ….. #IndiaToWin — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 15 June 2017

According to a list by Forbes, India captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to feature in top-100 highest-paid sportsmen, earning $22 million annually and ranks 89th on the list.

India vs Pakistan last time played in the 2015 World Cup, which was one of the top-six most viewed events. The other events include Football World Cup final and Usain Bolt’s 100-metre race at the 2012 Olympic Games, the sports broadcasting industry source said, as per Hindustan Times report.

According to Indian media, citing BARC India, the group match between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy was watched by more than 200 million people and for the final, the viewership can increase from 30-40 percent.

It was in 2012-13 when India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series when Pakistan came to India and played a three one-day match and two T-20 match series.

