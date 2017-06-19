ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Indian fans express anger over humiliating defeat

Youth in parts of Kashmir celebrated Pakistan’s win over India in Champions Trophy 2017 final. (Source: Reuters) Youth in parts of Kashmir celebrated Pakistan’s win over India in Champions Trophy 2017 final. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan clinched their maiden Champions Trophy title after defeating India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Oval on Sunday. India’s loss to Pakistan fumed some of the fans and the repercussions of the same became pretty evident.

People in Kanpur and the holy city of Haridwar broke their TV sets on roads while many of them chanted aggressive slogans against the cricketers. Not only this, posters of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and R Ashwin were also burnt. Even security was beefed up at wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s residence in Ranchi.

While fans in Kanpur, Ahmedabad expressed their anger on India’s loss, some of the youths in parts of Kashmir celebrated Pakistan’s title win by burning firecrackers.

Earlier, the Men in Blue failed to chase down a mammoth total of 339 runs in London as they were bundled out for 158 runs to lose the match by 180 runs. Kohli after winning the toss elected to field first and the Pakistan openers didn’t leave a stone unturned to capitalise on the opportunity.

Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali put on a partnership of 128 runs for the first wicket before Ali was run out after a mix up in the middle between the two batsmen. Zaman though carried on with his dream run with the bat in this tournament and went on to smash his maiden hundred in ODI format. The left-hander now has two half-centuries and score of 31 under his belt along with this ton against India.

India had a dismal start to the chase when they lost Rohit Sharma for a duck while skipper Virat Kohli for 5 in the first four overs. They were soon left struggling at 54/5 before Hardik Pandya ignited some hopes with his power hitting. Pandya scored 76 off 43 deliveries before getting run out after a terrible confusion in the middle with Jadeja.

Kohli’s troops were defending their title that they won in 2013 after defeating hosts England.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd