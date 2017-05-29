ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Fahim Ashraf’s pyrotechnics stun Bangladesh in warm up game against Pakistan

Fahim Ashraf smashed 64 off 30 balls as Pakistan overhauled 341 to defeat Bangladesh by two wickets. (Twitter) Fahim Ashraf smashed 64 off 30 balls as Pakistan overhauled 341 to defeat Bangladesh by two wickets. (Twitter)

Little-known Fahim Ashraf, coming in at No.9, smashes 64 off 30 balls as Pakistan overhauled 341 to defeat Bangladesh by two wickets in a Champions Trophy warm-up match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pakistan were staring down the barrel as they needed 100 off the last eight-and-a-half overs when Ashraf, playing in a Pakistan shirt for the first time, made his bid for a spot in the playing XI in the tournament proper. The seam bowler hit four sixes and four fours to take his side home.

Shoaib Malik (72 off 66 balls), Mohammad Hafeez (49), Imad Wasim (45) and Ahmed Shehzad (44) kept Pakistan in the chase, but as they kept losing wickets at inopportune times, the target seemed out of reach. Sarfraz Ahmed’s team was reduced to 249/8 in the 43rd over before Ashraf and Hassan Ali (27 off 15 balls) took their team home with three balls to spare.

Earlier, Tamim Iqbal struck a 93-ball 102 while Imrul kayes hit 61 as Bangladesh tallied 341/9 in their 50 overs. There were cameos right through batting order as the Pakistan bowlers struggled to keep the opposition in check. One side of the ground was especially short to protect the best surfaces for matches of the tournament proper. Both teams utilised substitutes in the match and game would not be granted List A status.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 341 for nine in 50 overs (Tamim 102, Kayes 61; Junaid Khan 4/73) lost to Pakistan 342 for eight in 49.3 overs (Malik 72, Ashraf 64 not out) by two wickets.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now