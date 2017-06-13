ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Everyone wants to see an India-England final, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is leading India for the first time at an ICC ODI event. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli is leading India for the first time at an ICC ODI event. (Source: PTI)

Terming the league phase of the tournament as the toughest, India captain Virat Kohli has said that it does not matter who they are facing in the semi-final and final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. He also said that everyone wants to see an India-England final.

India are in the semi-final with Pakistan, Bangladesh and England. India will take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final while Pakistan and England will battle it out for the second spot in the final.

“It would not have mattered who we were playing in the semis. The league phase is the toughest. We have an opportunity to win one game and enter the finals. Everyone wants to see an India-England final. If both teams play well, people might get what they want to see,” he said.

The Indian captain said that he would not mind facing any team in the final and said they would be happy reaching the final. Expressing his happiness about the sunny weather in England, Kohli said there is no better place to play if it is sunny in England.

“Anyone. We would just be happy to be in the finals. If there is a sunny day in England, there is no better place to play cricket. The white ball hasn’t historically swung as much here. When the clouds comes in, the conditions become a bit more difficult,” he said. “You have to respect the conditions here regardless of what score you are batting at. That is the beautiful thing about playing here, it challenges you as a batsman.”

The Indian team attended a special reception at the Lord’s cricket ground. The event was hosted by the Indian High Commission and was attended by MS Dhoni, Anil Kumble Farookh Engineer, Dilip Doshi and former England players Andrew Strauss and Monty Panesar.

