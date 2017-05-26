ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England will be my firm favourites, says Brian Lara

Brian Lara captained West Indies to win Champions Trophy 2004. (Source: ICC) Brian Lara captained West Indies to win Champions Trophy 2004. (Source: ICC)

Recalling his time as player, former West Indies captain Brian Lara said that playing in the ICC Champions Trophy was one of the high points of his career. Lara led West Indies to Champions Trophy glory back in 2004. He added that this year the tournament will be better than over and England will be firm favourites to lift the trophy.

“The ICC Champions Trophy was always one of the high points of my career, especially playing in the final at The Oval in 2004,” said Lara. “I understand that this year’s tournament is going to be bigger and better than ever, so it’s going to be an awesome experience for the fans and us former cricketers to see who is going to lift the trophy.

“I think in these conditions, England will be my firm favourites. After losing out to the West Indies in the World T20, you look at the team now and they have some exciting players.

“England, in the past, would have maybe an Ian Botham or a (Andrew) Flintoff, but now you can look at the entire team and it’s very one-day cricket oriented.

“Today, you look at the England team and you’ve got players playing in the IPL, and players who are astonishing with both the bat and ball.”

Not only Lara but former England batsman Jonathan Trott also feels that England can win the tournament this year. Trott was part of the team that lost the final against India in 2013.

“It would have been so nice to have won the final in 2013, I still have a few nightmares about that, but hopefully this team can go all the way,” he said. “I remember there being such a great vibe in 2013. The English crowds are so loud and can be intimidating.

“England have got the home advantage and they can use that, but there are some good teams around the world in great form, so it’s going to be a really interesting competition.

“England have been playing some really good cricket both home and away, but I don’t necessarily think there’s much pressure on them.

“There’s perhaps a feeling that it’s about time to win a one-day tournament, which would be very nice, and they have been going well in the T20 competition as well. They’ll be going into the Champions Trophy with some good form and some good momentum,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd