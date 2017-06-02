Latest News
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Bangladesh: England’s thumping win sends Twitter on fire

Joe Root was the star of the show with a fabulous knock of 133 of 129 balls which featured 11 fours and a solitary six.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 2, 2017 12:00 am
Joe Root and Eoin Morgan touch gloves after a boundary. (Source: Reuters)

Courtesy of Joe Root’s unbeaten 133, England registered a thumping win over Bangladesh in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy. Chasing the stiff 306-run target, Joe Root forged a brilliant partnership with Alex Hales to put the chase on track. He was then joined by skipper Eoin Morgan and together they took their side to an eight-wicket win. Chasing 306 to win the Three Lions romped with 16 balls to spare. Joe Root was the star of the show with a fabulous knock of 133 of 129 balls which featured 11 fours and a solitary six.

This sent Twitter into a tizzy. Here are some of the reactions-

England next faces New Zealand on June 6 while Bangladesh will take on Australia.

