ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Bangladesh: England’s thumping win sends Twitter on fire

Courtesy of Joe Root’s unbeaten 133, England registered a thumping win over Bangladesh in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy. Chasing the stiff 306-run target, Joe Root forged a brilliant partnership with Alex Hales to put the chase on track. He was then joined by skipper Eoin Morgan and together they took their side to an eight-wicket win. Chasing 306 to win the Three Lions romped with 16 balls to spare. Joe Root was the star of the show with a fabulous knock of 133 of 129 balls which featured 11 fours and a solitary six.

This sent Twitter into a tizzy. Here are some of the reactions-

That is a record run chase in the Champions Trophy! #EngvBan #CT17@root66 finishes on 133* – what an innings 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1rigWMJ27u — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 1 June 2017

Root, Hales, Morgan…this English batting machine is rolling. In the last 13 games, they’ve scored 300+ 11 times. #CT17 #ENGvBAN — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 1 June 2017

I Never thought 2 yrs ago England would chase down over 300 with their eyes shut … !!!! Made this look so easy … #ChampionsTrophy2017 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 1 June 2017

If this is the pattern going ahead, T-20isation of odi ckt might well be here; where a 100, if not quick enough, could even be a liability — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 1 June 2017

🎥 In what might become a regular sight over the next few weeks, a target in excess of 300 was chased down with ease as England prevailed. pic.twitter.com/Gk0RL430bK — ICC (@ICC) 1 June 2017

England next faces New Zealand on June 6 while Bangladesh will take on Australia.

