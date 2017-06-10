ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England vs Australia are always big matches, says Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan also gave his vote of confidence to struggling opener Jason Roy to play in the match. (Source: AP) Eoin Morgan also gave his vote of confidence to struggling opener Jason Roy to play in the match. (Source: AP)

England captain Eoin Morgan said that matches against Australia are always big occasions, regardless of the context. “I think they’re always big games, regardless of what’s on the line,” said Morgan in press conference a day before the match. England and Australia play each other at Edgbaston in their final group game of the ICC Champions Trophy.

While England are already through, Australia would be knocked out if they lost this match. “But from our perspective, if we’re looking to win this tournament and go beyond and win the World Cup, we need to be beating the best sides in the world, and Australia at the moment are one of them,” said Morgan.

If they win this match, England will be the only team this year to have come out of the group stage unbeaten. In the process they will also knockout Australia from the competition. Morgan also seemed to have given his vote of confidence to struggling opener Jason Roy to play in the match. “Jason speaks to everybody. He understands that everybody goes through bad patches,” he said.

Roy has been struggling to find form in the summer and particularly in the ICC Champions Trophy after a strong show in India earlier in the year. “I think advice always floats around when you’re going through a bad stage. It’s whether it actually registers or not,” said Morgan, “The thing that we emphasize is that we believe his score is around the corner. Let’s hope it’s tomorrow [Saturday].”

