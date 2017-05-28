ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England are not reliant on one or two individuals to win a game, says Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad has claimed that the hosts are not dependent on any one particular player. Stuart Broad has claimed that the hosts are not dependent on any one particular player.

Ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy in England, English seamer Stuart Broad has claimed that the hosts are not dependent on any one particular player to take them through to the title.

In a column for The Mail Broad, wrote, “The great thing about this team is that they are not reliant on one or two individuals to win a game and, even if someone like Jason Roy or Alex Hales fails four or five times on the trot, you know they will come good and produce a brilliant innings at some point.”

“There always seems to be someone who will step up and produce that match-winning inning. Captain Eoin Morgan is in superb form with the bat and that always helps as a skipper. He has a settled team to pick from and quality throughout. He looks very assured as captain now and will rightly go into the tournament with a look of confidence.”

Broad also believes that spinners will play a crucial role in the Champions Trophy, speaking on it he said,”If England does go all the way to win it, which I truly believe they can, I’m fairly sure one of their spinners, Moeen Ali or Adil Rashid, will end up being among the players of the tournament.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the pitches that would be on offer, he said, “The ICC have taken over the preparation of the pitches and, if the tournament in England four years ago is anything to go by, we can expect some fairly dry, almost sub-continental surfaces to play on. I’d expect spin bowling to play an important role in the outcome of the tournament.”

